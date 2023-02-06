HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CFO Marshall H. Bridges Sells 4,383 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HNI Stock Down 1.7 %

HNI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.75. 82,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HNI’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HNI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in HNI by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.