H&R Block (HRB) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $39.33 on Monday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.