HSBC Begins Coverage on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.44.

Globant Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Globant stock opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average of $187.95. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 852.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

