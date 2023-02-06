Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank upgraded Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

