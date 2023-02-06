Insider Buying: Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Purchases £102,200 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider William Rucker acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($18.03) per share, for a total transaction of £102,200 ($126,219.59).

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,491 ($18.41) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 937 ($11.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,942.50 ($23.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,307.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,244.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,238.42.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a GBX 25.30 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Intermediate Capital Group

A number of research analysts have commented on ICP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.89) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.