Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells $41,302.60 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.71. American Well Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.43.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Blooom Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Well by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after buying an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

