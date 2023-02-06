Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 3.0 %

CACC stock traded down $15.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $511.95. The company had a trading volume of 117,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,591. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $648.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

