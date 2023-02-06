Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $210,351.12 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,038 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $210,351.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82.

On Friday, December 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $131,681.13.

Shares of W opened at $67.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $156.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.06.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

