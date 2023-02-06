Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insurance Australia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

Insurance Australia Group stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

