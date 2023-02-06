Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) & PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intelligent Bio Solutions and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.09, indicating that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08% PetVivo -1,931.96% -149.52% -116.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and PetVivo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 28.10 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -1.20 PetVivo $120,000.00 224.33 -$5.01 million ($0.83) -3.20

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intelligent Bio Solutions beats PetVivo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About PetVivo

(Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.