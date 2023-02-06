Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $304.59. 23,469,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,500,137. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

