Jet Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $45,322.35 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $45,322.35 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030279 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00223636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00885169 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,092.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

