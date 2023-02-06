Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $23.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CBNK stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.49.
Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.
Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 163,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.