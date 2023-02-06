Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $23.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.83 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 20.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 163,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.