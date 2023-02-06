Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $29.57. 1,115,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,414. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

