Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $406-414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415.71 million.

Kforce Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.50. 109,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,403. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.

Get Kforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

About Kforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 39.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 93.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,349,000 after acquiring an additional 120,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kforce by 28.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.