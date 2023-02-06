Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $406-414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415.71 million.
Kforce Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.50. 109,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,403. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.
KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.
