Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $627.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

