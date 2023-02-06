Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $627.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%.
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
