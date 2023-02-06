Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

KIGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kion Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

