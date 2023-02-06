KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 915,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KREF. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

