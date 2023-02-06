KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $21.75.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KREF. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
Featured Articles
