Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 457,471 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 193,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $895.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

