Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $895.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
