Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

LPI stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.31. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64.

Insider Activity

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.79 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 55.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 472.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

