Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.63) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.26) to GBX 290 ($3.58) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.90) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 331.83 ($4.10).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 261.30 ($3.23) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.26. The company has a market cap of £15.61 billion and a PE ratio of 768.53. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 293.70 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($2,028.16). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,285 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £3,276.75 ($4,046.87). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($2,028.16). In the last three months, insiders bought 6,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,636.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.