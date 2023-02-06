LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.28 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
LifeVantage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.