LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.28 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth $234,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

