Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$34.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.77.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LSPD opened at C$22.24 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$17.27 and a 52 week high of C$42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.