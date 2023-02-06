LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

LINKBANCORP Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LNKB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth about $6,934,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNKB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

