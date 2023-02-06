Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $469.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.36.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

