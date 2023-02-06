Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.01. 4,138,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,180. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

