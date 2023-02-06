MagnetGold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163.99 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $60.40 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

