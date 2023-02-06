Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.20 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

