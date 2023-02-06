Matthew Croatti Sells 7,724 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UniFirst Trading Down 2.1 %

UniFirst stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.58. The stock had a trading volume of 44,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.92. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 13.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

See Also

