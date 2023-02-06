MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

