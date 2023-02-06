Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Mizuho

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.92.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. YCG LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $17,488,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.