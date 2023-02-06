Metadium Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week (META)

Metadium (META) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $57.94 million and $22.80 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002708 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00428222 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.20 or 0.29208044 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00425572 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
