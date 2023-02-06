Morgan Stanley Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $374.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $374.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.38.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $350.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $350.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 73,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

