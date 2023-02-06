Morgan Stanley Raises Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target to €58.00

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($68.59) to €62.10 ($67.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($58.70) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.82.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

