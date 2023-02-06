Nextracker Inc. Plans $501 Million IPO for February 10th (NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) expects to raise $501 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 23,300,000 shares at a price of $20.00-$23.00 per share.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Barclays, Truist Securities, HSBC, BNP PARIBAS, Mizuho, Scotiabank and KeyBanc Capital Markets served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Nextracker Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “”.

Nextracker Inc. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at .

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.