Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $311.91 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $311.91 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

