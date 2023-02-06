Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $326.00 at Wolfe Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $291.00 to $326.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.45.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

