Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 10,408 shares.The stock last traded at $119.90 and had previously closed at $115.51.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 48.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

