Oppenheimer Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $463.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $441.00 to $463.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $394.83.

NYSE GS opened at $369.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

