Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

