Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of PACB opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 748,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

