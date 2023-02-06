Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on Parex Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Parex Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$23.02 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.81 and a 12-month high of C$30.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.65.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$528.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 6.6803584 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,380,779.10.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

