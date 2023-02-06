PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,860.34

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $504.49 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,860.34 or 0.08124280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00428049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.20 or 0.29196287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00426182 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

