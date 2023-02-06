PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,647. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $501.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt for debt and buyout transactions.

