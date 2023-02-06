PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,647. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $501.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt for debt and buyout transactions.

