Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 390 ($4.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PETS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.57) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.83) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 365 ($4.51).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 376 ($4.64) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 302.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,709.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.64%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

