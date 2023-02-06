Philip Henry Ruvinsky Purchases 10,000 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 708,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 421,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 283,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 248,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,224,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 198,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

