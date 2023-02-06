Philip Henry Ruvinsky Purchases 10,000 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance
BIGZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 708,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.10.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.