Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 2.1 %
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $8.57. 146,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,564. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
