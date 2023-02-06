Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $8.57. 146,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,564. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

