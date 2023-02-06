POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber purchased 27,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNT. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,903,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,590,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

PNT stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $826.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

