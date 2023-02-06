Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Polaris Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $118.14 on Friday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

