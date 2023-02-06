Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.
Polaris Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PII opened at $118.14 on Friday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.
