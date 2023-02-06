PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $471,186.56

PotCoin (POT) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $471,186.56 and approximately $804.09 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00425048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004389 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017861 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000422 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,095,833 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

